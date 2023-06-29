BBNaija reunion: My relationship with Sheggz still intact – Bella

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija television reality show, season 7, Esther Okagbue, known as “Bella”, has confirmed that her relationship with fellow ex-housemate, Sheggz, is still intact.

25-year-old Bella disclosed this during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show, aired on Wednesday night.

Asked by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, what the duo was up to in their relationship, Bella said that in spite being told not to date Sheggz by her family members, she continued the relationship being an adult that knows what she wants.

“The moment I saw Sheggz, I knew I was in trouble, because he is my type of guy.

I never wanted to date any guy on national tv, but I had no choice.

“I knew what I felt for him was real.

I was told not to date him by my family but I am an adult and I have made my choice.

We are in a relationship as I speak,” she said.

On his part, Sheggz appreciated Bella for standing by him against all odds.

“I just feel like Bella is a real one, she really held it down, and I just want to say thank you publicly on live television. You mean a lot to me for sure.

“I saw lots of beautiful girls in the house.

But it was only Bella I felt connected to.

I got to know her quickly and things moved on from there.

“I can never lie to someone’s daughter on national television. I have met her family members and they have asked me lots of questions and I explained everything to them.

“She has also connected with my family as well and there is peace. I want to say thank you to her for sticking by me all through,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bella and Sheggz were in a romantic relationship throughout the show, which aired for 72 days, from July 23 to Oct. 2, 2022, with 28 housemates. (NAN)