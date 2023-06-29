BBNaija reunion: My family kicked against dating Sheggz – Bella

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bella Okagbue has revealed her family opposed continuing her relationship with her lover, Sheggz.

The reality TV star made this known at the reunion show on Wednesday.

She said coming out of the house, she was rebuked over her relationship in the house and was advised to focus on her brand.

She, however, stated that she is still in a relationship with Sheggz because it’s her decision to make.

“From the family I am from, all those things like kissing I did on the show is not allowed. I am meant to be a proper good girl.

“I was briefed to focus on my brand as soon as I got out of the house. I thought Sheggz didn’t really like me because I had no idea why my family said so.

“At that point, I had no doubt about what we shared; I knew what I felt for him and he knew what he felt for me.

“After the first day of the interview, I decided to leave things as they were. I came out of the house and my family were saying I lost my home training because I was following man and kissing in the house.

“They are my family, they can’t throw me away. After a few days, they came around and everything was fine.

“I was told not to do the relationship based on what was out there. But at the end of the day, it was my decision and we are still in a relationship.”