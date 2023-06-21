BBNaija reunion: I almost forgot Cyph was housemate – Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly called Doyin, said she almost forgot that her colleague, Cyph was among the housemates at Level Up edition.

Doyin said this during the Big Brother Naija Level Up Reunion show aired on Tuesday.

She said, “I almost did not remember that Cyph was a housemate.”

Meanwhile, her claim looked absurd to ex-housemates on the show as she and Cyph shared their first kiss in the Level Up edition.

Seeing her colleagues’ reactions, Doyin apologised to Cyph for mocking him.

She admitted that she was attracted to Cyph’s maturity and confidence.

Doyin said, “I was attracted to Cyph’s confidence and maturity. I am sorry for talking low about Cyph.”