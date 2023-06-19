Bayoko salutes Oborevwori at 60

Delta State Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, has extended his congratulations to the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, on the auspicious occasion of his 60th birthday.

Bayoko took the opportunity to pay tribute to the virtues and accomplishments of Governor Oborevwori, commending his rise in politics as meteoric and his leadership in the 6th and 7th Assembly as phenomenal and impressive.

He expressed confidence that the Governor will utilize his considerable experience to foster the development and well-being of the State by judiciously managing its human and capital resources.

The Head of Service conveyed the unwavering support and commitment of the civil service to actualizing the Governor’s ‘MORE’ agenda for the benefit of Deltans.

“On behalf of the entire civil service of Delta State, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to an honorable gentleman on his 60th birthday anniversary. We pledge our cooperation and support to the Governor in his efforts to achieve MORE for the people of Delta,” Mr. Bayoko declared.

“In all, this message of goodwill and felicitation speaks to the high regard and esteem in which Governor Oborevwori is held by the Head of Service and the wider Delta State civil service.”