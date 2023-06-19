Bayelsa Guber: APC alleges plots to discredit Sylva

Timipre Sylva

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Bayelsa State Chapter, says it has uncovered plans to discredit the party and it’s governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva.

APC in a statement by its State Chairman Chief Dennis Otiotio on Sunday said the plan is to install hirelings and mercenaries on major media outlets to masquerade and speak as APC chieftains.

Otiotio, who urged indigenes and residents of the state to disregard media outings from fake and emergency figures springing out to assume the status of APC chieftains, accused the PDP led government of investing in pettiness and frivolities to score cheap political points.

His words: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa State Chapter alerts the general public, especially Bayelsans, that there are perfected plans to use some disgruntled politicians on an imminent campaign of calumny against the APC and its Governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

“The sordid plan is to install hirelings and mercenaries on major media outlets to masquerade and speak as APC chieftains in an infernal bid to discredit the party and it’s governorship candidate Chief Timipre Sylva

“It is sad that Governor Douye Diri who never won the 2019 elections has decided to invest in pettiness, anxieties, frivolities and has cowed to it’s basic instincts in the face of credible alternative in a desperate attempt to deceive the good people of Bayelsa State.

“The general public is advised to take note and discountenance media outings from pseudo, fake and emergency figures springing out of nowhere to assume the status of APC chieftains or members.”