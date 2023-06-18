Bauchi governor mourns assembly member

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commiserated with the family, friends and members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly over the death of a lawmaker, Ado Wakili.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Suleman Dambam, Director of Press Affairs, Bauchi state Government House, on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wakili, a member representing Burra Constituency of Ningi Local Government area of the state, died on June 16, three days to the end of his tenure after a brief illness.

Mohammed described the death of the deceased as a great loss, not only to the people of Burra Constituency, but to his colleagues at the State Assembly and the entire people of Bauchi State.

He said that the lawmaker would be remembered for his enormous contributions and sterling qualities in the political landscape of Bauchi State, especially as a parliamentarian.

The governor urged his family, friends, and members of his constituency whom he represented and worked for during his lifetime, to ensure that his legacies were sustained.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Bauchi State, I express my deep condolences to members of his immediate family, speaker and entire members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“My condolences also go to the Ningi Emirate Council and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“I hereby urge you all to bear the loss with fortitude and pray that God Almighty will accept his soul, comfort his loved ones, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdaus.”

Similarly, Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, had also expressed shock over the demise of the member whom he described as a brother, dependable colleague, elder statesman and a father of all in the house.

He said his death had touched and pained all the members and staff of the House, adding that he was a man of great honour, humility and humour, who in spite of his age, treated everyone as a friend.

”We lost a father, colleague and great partner at a time when his Constituency, the honourable house and the state need his fatherly contributions the most.

“On behalf of the honourable members and staff of the house, I send my deep condolences to his family, the good people of Burra Constituency and Ningi Local Government Area,” he said.(NAN)