Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed emerges PDP Govs’ Forum chairman 

Alleged N321bn Fraud: Court quashes report indicting 2 ex-Bauchi govs

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has been elected the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state emerged the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Mohammed and Fubara’s emerged on Saturday at a retreat for elected PDP officials at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Bauchi State.

Mohammed replaced his counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who also attended the PDP retreat.

In his opening remarks at the retreat, the acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, said, “I want to reiterate, on the issue of the National Assembly, we have to know we are an opposition.

“In order to remain relevant, we must work together as one family. That’s the only way you’ll be able to ensure that your relevance is being determined.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, at the event, groaned over the decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy, saying the policy was annouced without providing alternatives.

He said, “Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP government initiated the petroleum subsidy removal and I chaired the committee. We achieved subsidy removal in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal.

“We have the experience as a party in government. That is what we would have done and not just announced subsidy removal without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily lost,” he added.