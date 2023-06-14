Battle in Imo NNPP: I’m still state chairman – Duruimo fires back

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Charles Duruimo, on Wednesday vowed to remain in office as the authentic NNPP, state chairman in the state.

Duruimo made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while dismissing the report of how he was sacked by some local government chairmen and executives of the NNPP, in the state.

He said it worried him that the suspended members of the NNPP, were the ones who carried out the action of suspending him (Duruimo).

According to Duruimo, “I am still the authentic chairman of NNPP in Imo, i urge other members including stakeholders to disregard my sack from the party.

“It’s the handiwork of Paul Aballa, Dr. BMC Amadi, Hon. Blessing Ihenacho, Mr. Gozie Ekeogu, Mr. Peter Ugoji, Mr Tony Duru, Mr. Chigozie Ekechukwu, Mr. Kenneth Ogidi, Chief Nwosu Stan, and Mr. Obinna Hensil Ogunewe who were suspended from the party for gross misconduct.

“Those suspended members are only trying to attract the attention of opposition parties for financial inducement towards the upcoming Governorship election.”

“So, I am calling on the opposition parties to disregard their antics as they do not have any political value. They are just political merchants trying to seek relevance for their selfish gains,” he said.