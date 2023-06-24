Battle for ministerial slot: Ondo contender, Adefisoye, may quit guber race

Adefisoye

By Olayinka Ajayi

A contender for the Ondo State governorship race, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye, may abandon his ambition as young professionals from Ondo South Senatorial District have urged him to drop out to pursue a ministerial appointment.

The group, under the aegis of Ondo South Youthful Professionals, appealed to the immediate past legislator who represented the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of the State at the 9th National Assembly to give up his gubernatorial ambition in the interest of the unwritten rotational agreement that exists amongst the three senatorial districts of the Sunshine State.

The group’s Coordinator, Kingsley Maggie, said it had become an acceptable consensus that the next governor of Ondo State should come from the southern senatorial part of the state.

Maggie said, “We are aware that Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has already declared interest in contesting the governorship election of Ondo State. It is within his constitutional right to seek any elective position in Ondo State and in Nigeria at large; but he needs to bear in mind that we have an unwritten rotational agreement that exists among the three senatorial districts of our state.

“While we are aware of his popularity among the youths of Ondo State, he should please allow the unwritten rotational agreement to remain respected. We also salute his courage to have declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship election. We are proud of his gut as a youth as well as his rise and achievements as a politician. Instead of planning to contest the 2024 governorship election, we will advise him to shift his attention towards a higher national service to Ondo State and Nigeria in a different capacity”.

Maggie stressed that Ondo South should be given all necessary support to produce the next governor of the state, while the ministerial slot for Ondo State should be conceded to Ondo Central where Adefisoye comes from.

“As fellow youths, we appeal to him to allow the southern senatorial district to take its turn on the governorship while he shifts his attention towards the ministerial slot for Ondo State. It is already a settled issue that Ondo South is to produce the next governor of our dear Sunshine State. Although we are aware that some APC bigwigs in Ondo State have been talking to Small Alhaji since he made his governorship ambition known.

“The young man is undoubtedly qualified to represent Ondo State, even as a minister or in any other capacity at the federal level. But as things stand today in our state, both Ondo central and northern senatorial districts should be encouraged to support Ondo south senatorial district to produce the next governor of our dear Sunshine State”, Maggie added.