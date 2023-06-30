Barcelona rule out signing Kimmich, Zubimendi

Barcelona FC has ruled out a summer signing of Germany midfielder, Joshua Kimmich “for economic reasons,” club president, Joan Laporta has said.

Laporta told Catalan broadcasters TV3 that the Spanish champions had neither considered Bayern Munich’s Kimmich nor Martin Zubimendi from their La Liga rivals Real Sociedad because the deals would be too expensive.

Both players had been linked with Barca to take the place of veteran Sergio Busquets who has left for Inter Miami.

Barca coach, Xavi Hernandez had recently named Kimmich a top player and that there should be talks with Munich should a door for a transfer open.

Bayern president, Herbert Hainer had criticised the statement as a public attempt to poach the player.

Barca earlier in the week signed Germany midfielder Ilkay Gündogan on a free transfer from English champions Manchester City.