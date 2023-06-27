Banks’ credit to govt declines marginally, private sector rises

Banking hall

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Banks’ credit to the governments fell slightly month-on-month by N70 billion or 0.22 percent to N30.69 trillion in May 2023 from N30.76 trillion in April 2023.



Data released yesterday by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on ‘Money and Credit Statistics’ showed that credit to the government had been on the rise since November 2022.



However, credit to the private sector rose MoM by five percent to N44.2 trillion in May from N43.6 trillion in April.



This resulted in a net domestic credit of N74.9 trillion during the period rising by 0.9 percent from N74.2 trillion in April.



Recall the Debt Management Office, DMO, last week has warned the Federal Government against additional borrowing, saying 73.5 per cent of revenue generated this year will be used to service debt.

According to the DMO, the projected FGN Debt Service to Revenue ratio of 73.5 per cent for 2023 is high and cannot support higher levels of borrowing.



The latest debt report from DMO showed that Nigeriás public debt stood at N49.8 trillion rising by 7.7 percent from N46.25 trillion as at December 2022. This excludes the Federal Government’s N22.71 trillion Ways and Means Advances of the CBN, whose securitisation was approved by the National Assembly in May.