Bankole-Balogun felicitates with Gbajabiamila at 61

Former Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun has congratulated the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and former Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila CFR on his 61st Birthday anniversary.

Otunba Oladele Bankole-Balogun who’s a lawyer, international businessman, and politician in a statement said the celebrant was his childhood friend and partner in the course of building an egalitarian society. He said from a very young age the leadership qualities of Rt Hon Gbajabiamilla were a marvel to us all.



While commending Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for his efforts and commitment to the development of the country’s democracy, he said, “Nigerians will forever love you and be grateful for your untiring resolve to serve them as Chief of Staff and even as you have successfully served the whole country at the National Assembly.”



“Sir, I must admit that you have brought immeasurable pride and honor to our country Nigeria when you served as Speaker and I have no doubt that you will add the much-needed value to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as Chief of Staff.



“As Speaker, you demonstrated, intellect , and leadership and deployed enormous courage especially your.



constant interventions in resolving trade disputes in the country – am particularly delighted at the high level of comportment, diligence, and integrity with which you handled the affairs of your colleagues without rancour and disagreement of any sort.

“And now, as Chief of Staff, I have no doubt that being a quintessential politician and experienced lawmaker who has added immense value to the lives of people, constituency, state and nation, you will make us proud.



“I pray that Almighty Allah grants you long life, good health, and more wisdom in the service of our Fatherland and in delivering quality and strategic leadership and service to the people and government of Nigeria.



“On behalf of my family, the good people of Akoko-Edo local government area, and the entire patriotic people of Edo state, I wish you a very happy birthday”.