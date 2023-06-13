Bank unveils first American Express cards in Nigeria

Herbert Wigwe

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank has unveiled two new consumer credit cards: the Access Bank American Express Gold Card and the Metal Platinum Card.

These are the first American Express cards to be issued in Nigeria and West Africa.

By launching these cards, Access Bank has improved its overall offering to its retail and private bank customers, who can now enjoy the membership rewards loyalty programme and a wide range of travel and lifestyle benefits.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director, Access Holdings, said the cards will be available by request and invitation and customers who have signified interest will begin to enjoy the usage immediately.

He said, “We do have a wide network and with this partnership, AMEX will have 60 million customers supporting this partnership. It is a massive endorsement for us to work with AMEX in this partnership.

Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank, said: “The launch of American Express Cards in Nigeria is another milestone in the continued development of a vibrant and fast-growing payments industry. Customers want more than transactions; they want real value.

“With American Express, we can provide valuable card benefits, strong loyalty rewards, and a real reason to use electronic payments instead of cash. By diversifying our services to facilitate payments, we can connect more consumers to the SMEs and retail businesses across the country who we know are the engine of economic growth.”