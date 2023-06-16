Bank partners healthtech, EdTech startups in Nigeria

By Dickson Omobola



As a way of providing safety management system designed to collect and store accurate data for schools, parents and their wards, Wema Bank has promised to nurture entrepreneurial ventures of Startups within the Health and Education Tech sectors in Nigeria.



The bank, in partnership with Emergency Response Africa, a groundbreaking HealthTech startup, said it will offer a digital platform for first aid responder services, and Dozzia, an innovative EdTech startup.



According to the bank, the exclusive event underscored Wema Bank’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial ventures of Startups within the Health and Education Tech sectors, cementing its position as a catalyst for transformative change.



It also stated that Wema Bank’s dedication to propelling growth and fostering innovation in the HealthTech and EdTech sectors “is manifest through its steadfast support of startups across diverse verticals. Recognizing the immense potential of technology-driven solutions in healthcare and education, the bank has taken decisive strides to provide comprehensive assistance, encompassing financial backing, mentorship, strategic guidance, and marketing expertise.”



Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business at Wema Bank, Mr Tunde Mabawonku expressed his enthusiasm for the burgeoning partnership.

Mabawonku said: “We are privileged to witness the extraordinary potential and groundbreaking solutions presented by these remarkable HealthTech and EdTech startups. Wema Bank remains resolute in empowering these visionary entrepreneurs by providing robust financial support, strategic guidance, and access to our extensive network. We firmly believe that their innovative solutions have the capacity to revolutionize the healthcare and education sectors, fostering positive societal impact and driving economic growth.”

“Wema Bank’s steadfast commitment to nurturing startups in the HealthTech and EdTech domains positions the institution as a formidable force driving progress in these industries. By extending vital financial resources, industry expertise, and collaborative opportunities, the bank actively cultivates an ecosystem conducive to innovation, growth, and long-term sustainability.

“As Wema Bank spearheads the charge for innovation and advancement, Nigeria’s HealthTech and EdTech sectors can anticipate unprecedented breakthroughs and transformative solutions that will shape the future of healthcare and education. Through strategic partnerships, visionary leadership, and unwavering support, Wema Bank remains at the forefront of driving positive change and empowering the next generation of trailblazing startups”, he stated.