Bandits kill local Chief, 4 children in Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have killed a local chief and his 4 children in Zaria, KadunaState, Ardon Birni Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed.

Reports said the bandits invaded the chief’s residence at Dorayi in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday night.

According to a source, ” the wife of the Fulani chief, Malama Halima Shuaibu said that he was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice on his head, and he died instantly.”

“She said the bandits went from room to room in the compound and killed her four children who were married with children. The children were Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna.”

She said after attacking the compound, the bandits rustled over 100 cattle.

The only survivor of the attack among the Ardo’s children, Abdurrahman Shuaibu said the bandits shot two other people on their way out of the village.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Muhammad Jalige said he was yet to get the details of the incident from the DPO of Zaria City .