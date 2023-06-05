Bandits kill 37 in Sokoto communities for not paying levy

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 37 locals were killed by bandits in communities around Tangaza, Sokoto state for allegedly not paying levies they imposed on the communities.

The communities affected were Rakkah, Rakkah Dutse, Gwadabawa kwari among others.

The police were yet to react on the incident but a survivor in one of the communities

told journalists on phone that over 27 were already buried.

He alleged that security operatives in Sokoto were hard to reach at the weekend because of poor communication and bad network.

According to him, that was not the first time the bandits unleashed terror on the communities, calling on the government to come to their aid.