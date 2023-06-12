Bandits abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Again, bandits have reportedly abducted the presiding priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauru Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu.

There was no police reaction to the incident as of time of this report, but journalists were told that Father Yakubu was abducted from the parish rectory on Sunday night.

According to the Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, in a statement, the church will use all legitimate means to ensure the quick return of the kidnapped Reverend Father.

Okolo, however, called for intense prayers for the quick and safe release of Father Yakubu.