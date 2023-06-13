Bandits abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have again abducted the presiding priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu.

There was no police reaction to the incident at press time, but journalists were told that Father Yakubu was abducted from the parish rectory on Sunday night.

The Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, in a statement, said the church would use all legitimate means to ensure the quick return of the kidnapped Reverend Father.

Okolo called for intense prayers for the quick and safe release of Father Yakubu.