Bandits abduct 6, shoot 1 in Kaduna community

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits shot 1 and abducted 6 residents of Ungwan Maaji, New Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday night.

Among the abducted were a housewife, her house help and an Imam who was leading the Muslim prayers in the community.

“The bandits attacked another house on the same street, where they abducted four other persons.Two other persons discussing outside their house were also abducted, but managed to escape through a stream at the back of the community,” an eye witness said.

The Imam of the area said he was yet to return home after leading the ‘Isha’i’ prayer usually done around 8:00pm when the gunmen stormed the community.

“I was picked in the Mosque, then they broke into two other houses and picked six people. While they were breaking the second house, myself, another neighbor, the woman and her house help kidnapped from the first house were asked to lie down on the bare floor.”

“After the bandits broke into the second house and picked four people, we became eight, then they started leading us out of the community. On getting to the stream at the far end of the community, the two of us picked outside, and escaped while they were attempting to make us cross the stream.”

“The bandits were small boys. I think the eldest of them should not be more than 20 years old,” he said.

Another resident of the area who was said to be returning home in his car, was reportedly shot by the bandits and his car with signs of bullet shots was left at the scene of the attack.

“The man was returning in his car and the bandits made an attempt to stop him, but he refused, so they sprayed his vehicle with bullets.”

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige said he would contact the DPO in charge of Millennium City and brief the press later.