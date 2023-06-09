Ballon d’Or 2023: Dates for nominees list, award ceremony confirmed

Organisers of Ballon d’Or, France Football, has announced dates for the release of this year’s award nominees and ceremony.

According to France Football, the Ballon d’Or award nominees will be released on September 6.

It revealed that this year’s award ceremony will take place on Monday (October 16) with some high-flying players to be honoured during the event.

The curtain for the 2022–23 campaign will be brought down after the Champions League final on June 10.

The Ballon d’Or will review players’ performances during the season to adjudge nominees and winner.