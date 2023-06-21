Ayakoromo Bridge: Delta govt urged to stop planned staff disengagement

By Etop Ekanem

A poet and cultural activist in Ayakoromo town, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Ekanpou Enewaridideke, has called on the Delta State government to wade into the planned sacking of construction workers engaged in the Ayakoromo bridge, a project being handled by SETRACO Nigeria Limited.

Enewaridideke, author of a novel, Spiked Beyond Spikes, and winner of the 2004 Isidore Okpewho Prize for Literature, said in a statement that if the condemnable act is allowed to take root, “it would ridicule the existing memorandum of understanding, MoU, between the company and the community workers.

He said: “The plot by some undesirable elements is to deceptively weave SETRACO into believing that it was the new thinking of Ayakoromo community to opt for the disengagement of the existing staff on the bridge project, for their own selfsh ends. SETRACO must resist this temptation.

“There is no time Ayakoromo community took a common position that the existing staff on the bridge project be disengaged to pave the way for engagement of new hands. Anybody peddling such rumour should be ignored.”

Enewaridideke urged the management of SETRACO to resist any plot by the enemies of progress to disengage the existing staff on the project.

The bridge contract was awarded to Zerock Construction Nigeria Limited, but later re-awarded to SETRACO by former governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The poet urged the Delta State Government to ”investigate this premeditated staff-disengagement coup and punitively move against the plotters.”