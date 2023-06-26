Awoyaya community decries 4 weeks of blackout

File photo: Blackout

RESIDENTS of Awoyaya Community in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, weekend, decried weeks of blackout, which has led to complete decimation of small businesses in the area.

A community leader in the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said life had become unbearable with the current state of power supply in the area, especially given the recent removal of fuel subsidy, which had made the sale of petrol very high.

He said: “We don’t know what is happening. Eko Disco has forgotten Awoyaya. You can see for yourself that barbing saloons, head dressing saloons, and frozen food shops in this area have all closed down due to lack of power.

“In a week, Eko Disco will give us power for only three minutes and when you go to their office to complain, they’ll tell you they are doing something about it, yet no power.

“It’s not been easy. Before the removal of fuel subsidy, people were managing to power their houses, businesses with their generators but now affordability of the price of petrol has become an issue.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Babatunde Lasaki, on the cause of the blackout, proved abortive, yesterday, as his mobile phone could not be reached.

However, a welder in the area, Sikiru Olaopa, lamented the fact that his business was going further under, having failed to meet customers’ expectations due to the lack of power supply.