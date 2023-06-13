Auto crashes: Oborevwori visits Bayelsa injured victims, mourns deceased

By Samuel Oyadongha & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, visited seven members of the Bayelsa State Football Supporters Club, who sustained injuries in the fatal accident, which claimed the lives of four others.

This came as Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State expressed deep sadness over two separate road accidents that claimed the lives of at least 10 Ijaw indigenes on Sunday.

In one of the crashes on Kogi-Abuja Road, six band members of a popular Ijaw musician, Barrister Smooth, died while the other accident happened when supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club’s bus was involved in an accident after Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA of Delta State.

Meawhile, Governor Oborevwori visited the victims of the Bayelsa Queens Football Club crash at Asaba Specialist Hospital, where on arrival, he was received by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Peace Ighosewe; Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Daniel Igali; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Johnson Erijo.

Speaking with newsmen after the ward visitation, Oborevwori said: “On Sunday, we lost four persons and the other seven persons who sustained injuries are responding to treatment and they are in stable condition. It is our prayer that they survive.

“I am very sure that God, being on their side, they are going to survive because the CMD of the Asaba Specialist Hospital and her team were very proactive and have been doing a great job of taking care of them. When I got the call yesterday from Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, we immediately sent an ambulance to rescue them to Asaba.

“The doctors were on standby to receive them and they have done very well to keep them in stable condition. This hospital is well equipped and with the right manpower in place, they can handle any situation and they have been doing just that. They have operated on some of them and as you can see, they are all in very stable condition.”

Saying that the state could not celebrate the victory of Delta Queens due to the sad incident, he noted: “As a state, we are in pains over the loss of those four persons and we have commiserated with Governor Diri over the loss.

“We want to once again on behalf of the government and people of Delta State commiserate with the good people of Bayelsa over the sad incident. May God grant their souls eternal rest.”