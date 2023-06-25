Auto-crash: Truck crushes 2 persons to death in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two persons after a MAN Diesel truck crushed a tricycle in a head-on collision in Kogi.

Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, confirmed the incident on Sunday in Koton Karfe.

He said that the incident occurred at Magajia village along Abuja-Lokoja highway at about 1.48 p.m. on Sunday.

Dawulung said that the crash occured when the tricycle, conveying two persons, drove against traffic and collided with an oncoming truck resulting to the death of the two occupants of the tricycle.

The commander said: “Aside the violation of route exhibited by the tricyclist, both the tricycle and truck were also on speed, which made the accident unavoidable.”

“Luckily, our personnel, who arrived the scene within 10 minutes of the unfortunate incident, carried out recovery and rescue operations as well as traffic control to ensure free flow of traffic,” he said.

The sector commander disclosed that relatives of the deceased have already taken the corpses away for burial as they refused them (corpses) being taken to the mortuary.

He, however, charged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and other regulations to enhance their safety and avoid lives wastage on the highways.

.

While commiserating with families of the victims, Dawulung reiterated the need for tricycle operators to desist from plying the express and highways in violation of the National Road Traffic Regulations.