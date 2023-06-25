Author, Tomi Omotowa releases debut book ‘Laelyn; A Flower of Hope’

Tomi Omotowa, a budding author from Lagos State, Nigeria, will release her debut book “Laelyn: A Flower of Hope” to the public on June 30th, 2023. The book was published by Harmony Publishing.

Tomi Omotowa’s book, “Laelyn: A Flower of Hope,” is an anthology of several views of life from the perspective of a young writer in secondary school. It features a collection of poems and short tales that explore varying emotions and experiences that young people encounter while navigating life, love, and identity in their formative years.

Although “Laelyn: A Flower of Hope” is Tomi’s first published book in physical form, she has always had a passion for writing. Writing was an outlet for her to express suppressed feelings she had trouble communicating with others. She realized writing was more than just a hobby when she published “Alana’s Diary” on Wattpad, which garnered positive attention from readers.

The book is a culmination of Tomi’s journey and experiences in life. As she says, “The poems and stories in my book stem from deep, buried feelings that I’ve been suppressing for far too long. This means that I am responsible for every viewpoint expressed in my work.” Tomi hopes that readers will find solace in her work and connect with the emotions and experiences expressed in her writing.