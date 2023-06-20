Attempt to destabilise Osun: Gov Adeleke, ex-Senate spokesperson trade words

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, engaged in verbal war over alleged plans to destabilise the state.

While Governor Adeleke alleged that the former Senate spokesperson brought unauthorised policemen into the state to destabilise its peace and unleash mayhem therein, Senator Basiru said the statement credited to the governor showed that he (Adeleke) is a misfit in government.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, alleged that the former lawmaker imported the unauthorized policemen to confuse the state and urged the Inspector General of Police to call the Senator to order.

He said: “We urgently bring to the attention of the Inspector General of Police, the State Commissioner of Police and the general public that Senator Ajibola Basiru has imported some unauthorized policemen into Osun state to create confusion, mayhem and destabilise the peace and stability of the state.

“The former Senator is reported to have submitted a list of top leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Osun State government for arrest on trumped-up charges. We reliably gathered that the Osogbo-born politician is personally coordinating the team in gross violation of extant laws and practice of law enforcement.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to order the immediate withdrawal of such policemen as their invitation under the control of a politician constitutes a grave threat to the peace and stability of Osun state. We urge the Commissioner of Police to urgently look into the matter before a breach of peace across the state.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke, hereby, restates his resolve to tackle this matter headlong and ensure that no individual no matter how highly placed is allowed to plunge the state into conflict.”

Adeleke’s govt is a misfit —Basiru

Reacting to the governor’s allegation, the Senator, in a statement, described Governor Adeleke’s Government as a misfit and that of comedians.

Basiru said: “I do not believe any serious government or its spokesman will spew such lies as I sympathize with Osun people for allowing comedians to get close to the government house in Osogbo. They are jittery already that our party, the APC, will kick out their incompetent government in 2026. Illiteracy is a disease. The accusations by the governor are ridiculous, and baseless and could only come from such unserious quarters.

“If indeed, Jackson Adeleke is concerned with the peace of the state, he should immediately hand over the Police declared criminals that he is harbouring at the country home in Ede.

“If Adeleke and his minions intend to harass or intimidate me, they are embarking on a failed venture. I have instructed my lawyers to consider possible legal action against the said Mallam Rasheed Olawale for defamation of character.”