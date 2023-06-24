Attacks over alleged cropping of Tinubu from Paris photo unwarranted – Okonjo-Oweala

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has described the attacks generated from Nigerians over the photographs she took in Paris, France as unwarranted.

Okonjo-Oweala stated this in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack! — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 24, 2023

The WTO DG had posted a photograph of him in which President Bola Tinubu was allegedly cropped out.

Okonjo-Oweala had taken the photograph during the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ convened by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

At the summit, Tinubu projected the advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu pic.twitter.com/TIRWCzgB7E — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 24, 2023

The photograph had generated so much controversy among Nigerians.

But, reacting to the controversy generated by the , Okonjo-Oweala urged Nigerians to relax after the criticisms had heightened on social media.

The former finance minister lamented that the controversy has exposed how polarised Nigeria has become.

Okonjo-Iweala stated, “Nigerians, please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. This sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society.

“I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack.”