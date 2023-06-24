Attacks against Okowa, fueled by failed politicians — Aniagwu

Immediate past Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu has said smear campaigns against the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa were being sponsored by individuals who have busied themselves with the struggle for the control of the resources of the state and have failed to perpetuate themselves in power.

At a news conference on Friday in Asaba, Aniagwu said that the campaigns of calumny against the former governor commenced in the build up to the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

He said that those castigating Okowa were those who lost out in the gubernatorial contest and were using every means to malign and impugne his reputation because he deployed the resources of the state to develop every sector of the state.

According to him, the genesis of what has now become a smear campaign against the person of the immediate past governor by individuals who have busied themselves with the struggle for the control of the resources of Delta.

“You will recall very well that ahead of the 2023 general elections, there were individuals that have their own candidates in the PDP. They tried as much as possible to see how they can sell their candidates which we consider as their democratic rights.

“We also reason that the management of the resources of the state and the sustenance of the accountability which Okowa introduced as part of his governance principle is something that is paramount so that at the end of the day, the great people of Delta State will have value for the resources that God has blessed us with beneath the soil of our dear state.

“In the course of the build up to the 2023 elections, Deltans converge particularly members of the PDP at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, they elected a candidate of their choice and at the end of the day overwhelmingly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori won to become the candidate of the PDP and we all saw what followed.

He said the PDP transvered the length and breath of the 25 LGA of the State and Deltans put a seal on that nomination by the members of the PDP and overwhelmingly again 24 out of 25 LGA voted in acceptance of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori even as he received appreciable votes from the other marginally won by the APC candidate.