Atiku, Fintiri join other Muslim faithful to mark Eid El Kabir in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general election and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State Wednesday joined thousands of Muslims at the Central Eid ground in Yola to observe the two Raka’at prayers in commemoration of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

In his sermon after leading the two Raka’ak prayers, the Chief Imam Modibbo Adamawa Central Mosque, Yola, Khadi Ahmadu Bobboi spoke extensively on the history and significance of the Eid-El-Kabir to

Speaking to newsmen after the prayers, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri enjoined Muslims and other faithful to live in peace with each other.

The Governor stressed that peaceful coexistence is the only prerequisite for development at all levels of governance.

Fintiri charged Muslims to pray to go the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims performing the Holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.