At OTASOW Clothing, we’re redefining fashion, protecting environment — Iyekekpolor

In a world dominated by fast fashion and the alarming rise of fashion waste, our brand is paving a different path towards a more sustainable future, says Uyi Iyekekpolor, the visionary force behind OTASOW Clothing.

“We are challenging the norms by producing high-quality, long-lasting garments that redefine men’s fashion through bespoke casual and African kaftan outfits that exude style and confidence while protecting the environment,” he said.

Iyekekpolor spoke on the vision in a statement in Lagos, adding that the detrimental effects of fast fashion cannot be ignored.

The statement noted that each year, a staggering 92 million tons of clothes-related waste is generated, leading to the production of half a million tons of harmful microplastics.

Shockingly, 15% of the fabric used in production goes to waste, and a shocking 57% of discarded clothes end up in landfills, contributing to the global waste crisis. “In the face of these challenges, OTASOW Clothing stands tall as an advocate for sustainability,” he said.

It added that Uyi Iyekekpolor, the driving force behind OTASOW Clothing, is a visionary who recognizes the importance of preserving style and reducing fashion’s impact on the environment.

Inspired by Japanese culture, known for its emphasis on preservation and longevity, Uyi seeks to instill those principles into the heart of OTASOW Clothing, by focusing on creating garments that withstand the test of time and offering an alternative to the fleeting trends of fast fashion.

“OTASOW Clothing’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond the lifespan of its garments. The brand actively sources high-quality fabrics, minimizing waste during production, and ensuring that every piece is crafted with exceptional attention to detail. By creating long-lasting pieces, OTASOW Clothing aims to reduce the cycle of excessive consumption and promote a more conscious approach to fashion.

“In addition to our sustainable practices, OTASOW Clothing has exciting plans on the horizon. The brand continuously innovates, merging contemporary styles with traditional influences to create truly unique and captivating collections.

“With each release, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace their personal style while making conscious choices that benefit both themselves and the environment.

“Our dedication to environmental sustainability remains at the core of our ethos. By encouraging consumers to invest in quality, long-lasting garments, we actively combat the throwaway culture perpetuated by fast fashion.

“Through our visionary approach, OTASOW Clothing envisions a future where fashion and sustainability coexist harmoniously, leaving a positive impact on the planet and empowering individuals to express their style with purpose,” it added.

Iyekekpolor called on Nigerians to join the movement towards a greener fashion future with OTASOW Clothing, embrace timeless designs, impeccable craftsmanship, and a commitment to preserving the environment— one garment at a time.