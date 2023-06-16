Association decries spate of skin cancer among albinos

The Ekiti State chapter of the Association of Persons with Albinism, has decried the spate of skin cancer among its members, due to absence of proper treatment and care.

Mr. Johnson Oniya, Chairman of the association in the state, said this while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

He disclosed that a lot of persons with albinism had died as a result of skin cancer.

“We lost two of our members recently as a result of skin cancer, and this is after spending huge amount of money in search of quality treatment,”he lamented.

Oniya noted that skin cancer remain a major threat to every albino, adding that the cost of treatment is largely on the huge side.

He called on government, groups and individuals, to provide special support for these category of people to enable them live meaningful and more productive lifestyles.

“We call on governments at all levels, groups and individuals to support us in addressing this challenge.

”We urge governments to allocate special funds for healthcare provision, education, and awareness programmes on albinism.

“NGOs and individuals can contribute by supporting existing initiatives, funding scholarships, providing job opportunities, and volunteering their time and expertise to raise awareness and support for our members.

“All these will give persons with albinism a sense of belonging and promote inclusion in the society”,he said.

The chairman also called on governments at all levels to enact and enforce legislation that would safeguard the rights, and prohibit discrimination against albinos, adding that such legal framework would ensure that perpetrators of crimes such as ritual killings or organ trafficking targeting albinos will be checked. (NAN)