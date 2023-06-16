Assist Tinubu deliver on campaign promises, Ojougboh tasks Gbajabiamila

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Delta state, Dr Cairo Ojougboh has charged the Chief of Staff to President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to use his wealth of experience to help the president timeously deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Ojougboh gave the charge in a statement Friday in Abuja while congratulating the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives on his appointment as Chief of Staff.

Ojougboh who was also a former lawmaker representing Ika Federal Constituency, described Gbajabiamila as the right man with proven track records for the office, saying his appointment was well deserved.

“I recall when we all arrived the House of Representatives in 2003 after our election and inauguration as young men in the same caucus with great determination to move the country forward in the benefit of all.

“Your efforts and loyalty to Tinubu over the years have never been in doubt. You sure deserve every honour you are getting today.

“I and my family, and the people of Delta and Ika particularly, wish you the very best in office.

“We know that Tinubu is prepared for the job following his antecedents, and we have no doubt that you will help him deliver on his promises to Nigerians,”Ojougboh said.

He assured Gbajabiamila of his support, but reminded him that he was holding his present position in trust for the people who had high expectations from the Tinubu presidency.

Ojougboh who was a former National Vice-Chairman, South-South, of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, before he joined the APC in 2019, however, expressed confidence that Gbajabiamila would not disappoint Nigerians.