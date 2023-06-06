Assault on doctor: Delta CP vows to bring erring police officer to book

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass has vowed to bring a mobile police officer who assaulted a female corps medical doctor serving at Ogwashi-Uku General Hospital, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The doctor was said to be attending to patients at the hospital when she was assaulted by the yet-to-be-identified police officer who was among the escorts that accompanied some VIPs to attend a burial ceremony in the community.

Police Public Relations of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe in a statement, said: “The Commissioner of Police on receipt of this disturbing report quickly put a call across to the chief medical director of the said hospital and expressed his heartfelt apology and assured him that the officer will be identified and brought to book.

“The CP then directed the DPO Ogwashi-Uku division to immediately investigate and ensure that the erring officer is identified and brought to book.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, there was a burial ceremony in Ogwashi-Uku attended by some VIPs from different parts of the country, most of which came with their escort.

“However, some policemen took an injured patient to the hospital for treatment, during which one recalcitrant officer allegedly assaulted the female medical doctor on duty.

“Though the identity of the VIP and that of the Policeman is not yet known, the CP has mandated the DPO to unravel the identity of the officer in the shortest possible time.

“The Command condemns the act in totality as no citizens of Nigeria or residents deserve to be treated in such a manner by the Police or anybody. The officer acted in a manner unbecoming of a police officer. His action is inexcusable and unpardonable, and as such, he will surely be identified and dealt with accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command CP Wale Abass apologize to the victim, and the management of the hospital, and assures them of justice.”