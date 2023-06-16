Ashakah lauds Emomotimi’s emergence as Delta Speaker

Delta Speaker, Guwor

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Engr Orobosa Ashakah, has commended the emergence of Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, noting that the youths are now convinced that the state means well for them.

Recall that the Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected the member representing the Warri South West constituency, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor as Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

According to Ashakah, “The emergence of the 43-year-old legislator as unopposed Speaker of the House truly did not come to many as a surprise.

“The events preceding the elections have placed the youthful legislator as a consensus and preferred Candidate.

“Emomotimi’s antecedents have remained Sterling, outstanding, and remarkable even to the conviction of the opposition politicians in the state, all these played well for him for his election as Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 8th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The emergence of Rt. Hon. Emomotimi has ushered the youths into a new era in the politics and governance of Delta State.

“I commend the various stakeholders across the state especially the legislators and the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff

Oborevwori, for supporting the youthful legislator as Speaker of the 8th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“Rt. Hon. Emomotimi is a square peg in a square hole and has all the experience, intellect, character, and understanding to pilot the affairs of the House purposefully, carrying every member along”.

“I want to appeal to the various lawmakers in the House to give him the necessary support to succeed”.