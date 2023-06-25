Artists need to be creative with their crafts – Miles thaBushmxn

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian singer and rapper, Miles thaBushmxn, has stated that Artists especially Nigerians need to be creative with their crafts.

He noted this in his recent chat with newsmen. While speaking about his personal life, career, challenges and his forthcoming projects, Miles opined that he finds his love for painting and sketching as a way to provide some balance in this horrid world by adding a bit of color. The true artist said he is a simple guy who appreciates and embraces the simple things in life.

Speaking about his early life, he disclosed that he started writing and doing music in high school and when he got to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria he found music therapeutic and something that would be very helpful in such a brutal environment; and this peaked his interest which he eventually made time for it fully.

In his words he said “in 2015 I had some of my cabin mates while at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria laugh at me every now and then, because they thought it was childish doing music, not that they were horrible people or anything, I guess they just didn’t understand. That motivated me to record my first ever studio recorded song titled Rolls Royce”. He disclosed that he dropped his debut single titled Picasso Mind in 2019.

Speaking about his challenges in the industry, Miles thaBushmxn said he likes to keep his personal life private and with realistic expectations of the social media content driven world right now, he finds the music scene challenging, but he is adjusting perfectly to that.

He further expressed that he started as a rapper , but now has reached a level of mastery of his craft which allows him to blend well with Afrobeats and also transition with different kinds of music genres.

Speaking about his forthcoming project , he revealed that he is working on a new extended play album titled “Sailor Vibes”.

He said his versatility and level of creativity is unique and distinct. He continued, he said he has never been the type of person to backdown, and that mindset keeps him going to become a better version of him.

With the rise of A.I influence in the world of music at the moment, he said in his words

“I feel like artists need to find creative ways to present their crafts because A.I is on the rise, if you can’t find a way to stay relevant you’re going to be out of the market in no time”. He revealed that he is inspired by the likes of J Cole, Nas, Damian Marley.

In his last words he said “I’m coming for that top spot, My competition should be afraid.”, He concluded!