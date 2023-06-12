Artists’ Commune unveiling works of 20 emerging creatives

By Prisca Sam-Duru, edited by Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Colourful paintings of 20 emerging Artists; 8 digital artists and 12 non-digital artists are currently showing at the 6th edition of The Artists Commune, holding at the One Art Gallery space, Lagos.

The Artists Commune is an artist-run gallery and community established for the purpose of creating a platform for emerging artists to showcase their works professionally, while offering them opportunity to ease into the Art industry.

The 6th exhibition with the theme, “Into The Multiverse” opened to the public on Sunday, May 28 and runs till June 30, 2023, featuring hybrid show of digital and physical exhibits.

On display at the exhibition are beautiful pieces of different forms of artwork ranging from Abdulazeez Ganiyat’s oil on canvas titled, ‘the healer also needs healing’ to Akingbade Adeniyi’s ‘Realest One’, a sculpture of a man on locks made with toothpicks and wooden skewers.

Also on display are Claire Oluwaseun George’s paintings on Ankara, and Nwankwo Uchenna’s paradoxical painting on canvas which he titled, ‘ Curiosity did not kill the cat’.

The artworks curated for the 6th exhibition according to the director of One Art Gallery, Abiola Bodunrin, were selected from exceptional works of 20 Artists and were picked randomly out of 150 entries. “We didn’t have any clear criteria. We were looking out for exceptional work, we didn’t want to leave anyone out. This exhibition ongoing is called The Artists Commune and the idea is to get different arts enthusiasts, and art lovers to gather in the same space to have a conversation.”We did an open call, about 150 artists applied to showcase their works and we were able to select 20. And out of the 20, we had to divide them into digital and non-digital artists and collections from both female and male artists,” he said.

Explaining why digital art is the way forward for emerging contemporary artists he said, “The digital art is not entirely new; it’s just that we have evolved, especially during the covid-19 period when NFT (online marketplace for artists) became very big. That, propelled digital artists to reach wider audiences and sold their works big.

“The internet has made everything more accessible; more opportunities have arisen because of the internet. We have brilliant Nigerian Artists that are displaying all over the world. It’s a lot easier now because galleries abroad- in the middle east, the Indian market, and the rest of them can easily reach artists because of social media. Tech has been a major player in making African artists visible worldwide.”

Regarding what informed the setting up of the gallery, Bodunrin, better known as Peniel The Artist, said the decision to set up a gallery to support young emerging Artists was borne out of his struggles as a young artist. He revealed that his journey as an artist was not an easy one and resonates with some of the struggles many young artists face, hence, the need to create a space to support and encourage artists with exceptional crafts. ”I have been an artist professionally for half a decade. There have been a lot of challenges. It was some of the things I experienced personally that made me set up this place to give opportunities to young artists. Some of the challenges are funds, platforms, and PR,” he stated.

Interestingly, Bodunrin, a multimedia artist is foreseeing a future where all forms of art: Dance, music, and visual art would come together in one space in the gallery. He also urged young artists who are at their crossroads to stick to one path saying, “Art is a very jealous craft, if your attention is divided you might not be able to maximise the opportunities. Let them stick to art and keep getting better and try to put themselves out there as often as possible.”