Artiste, TrackDilla releases new single ‘Oh Nah Nah’

TrackDilla

Multi-Platinum Producer turned artist TrackDilla has officially released his hotly anticipated new single “Oh Nah Nah”. The track promises to be another chart-topping hit, with TrackDilla known for nailing his signature style of seamlessly fusing classical and modern sounds.

As an artist, producer, composer, and DJ, TrackDilla has created a buzz in the music industry with his butter-smooth voice and catchy tunes. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including De La Ghetto, Rotimi, Play n Skillz, Reekado Banks, Ir Sais, Fuego, KDDO and many more.

With an international background spanning Africa, Europe, and now the USA, TrackDilla brings a unique and global sound that has captivated music lovers across the world. His music has been streamed millions of times across various platforms, and he has received acclaim from prominent figures in the industry such as Mr Eazi.

Describing his new song, the singer said : “Oh Nah Nah is an expression of interest and love. Fitted for someone special. A typical soulful song blended with infusions of Afrobeat percussions and sounds which will undoubtedly leave any listener astound. I am very certain the fans would love it”.

TrackDilla’s latest release, “Oh Nah Nah,” distributed under exclusive license by Prime Music Partners, a leading distribution agency in the USA, is poised to be another hit track that fans and music lovers would not want to miss.