Artist, Bolarinde addresses mental health with art collection

Renowned artist and architect, Olubukola Bolarindehas unveiled “The Absence of Melancholy,” a captivating collection of artworks that delves into the important and timely topic of mental health in collaboration with premium real estate development and company, HEREL. This exhibition would explore the intricacies of emotional well-being and its profound impact on individuals and society, will be showcased.

“Mental health is an integral component of overall well-being, which empowers individuals to navigate life’s challenges, unlock their potential, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. As a basic human right, mental health plays a pivotal role in personal growth, communal development, and socioeconomic progress. It encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being, shaping our thoughts, feelings, actions, stress management, relationships, and healthy decision-making.” Said Olubukola Bolarinde

Drawing inspiration from personal coping mechanisms and support systems, Olubukola Bolarinde expertly captures the essence of a stressful world, offering viewers an introspective journey through various artistic mediums. Through her collection, this artist encourages open dialogue surrounding mental health, shedding light on often-neglected topics like depression and melancholy.

Melancholy, a state of pensive sadness without an apparent cause, contrasts sharply with its antonym, cheerfulness—a state characterized by optimism and happiness. This exhibition probes the depths of loneliness, emptiness, desolation, and the sadness caused by loss, as well as the fear and longing that can accompany melancholy. By addressing these emotions, now often referred to as depression, Olubukola Bolarinde seeks to challenge societal taboos and foster a more compassionate understanding of mental health.

This exhibition will feature a diverse range of media, predominantly acrylics and oils on canvas. The use of texture creates multi-dimensional layers, offering viewers an immersive and tactile experience. Each piece in the collection is designed to evoke emotions rather than tell explicit stories, allowing individuals to connect with the art on a personal level.

‘’Join us as we embark on a journey that transcends melancholy and explores the boundless possibilities of emotional resilience. Experience “The Absence of Melancholy” and immerse yourself in a tapestry of emotions, reflecting both the challenges and the triumphs of the human spirit. ’’ said Olaposi Lawore, Managing Director HEREL