Arteta reveals best manager in the world

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has identified his former boss, Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant for three seasons at Manchester City before he took charge at Arsenal in 2021.

It was, however, feisty contest between both managers in the Premier League as their teams went head-to-head for the Premier League crown. Spaniards went head-to-head in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal, despite topping the league table for over 10 months, eventually crumbled to allow a rampaging City to retain their crown.

Guardiola’s men finished the campaign with three titles, including the Champions League and FA Cup.

When asked if Guardiola is the best manager in the world, Arteta told Marca: “Without a doubt. He’s the best in everything – management, convincing the group of your idea, pushing everyone and getting the best out of them, making decisions before and during the game, not letting the message expire.

“Pep is a genius.”