‘Art isn’t just hobby but conduit for growth’, artist Victor Ubah tells Nigerian parents

In the increasingly pragmatic world of contemporary parenting, a plea from the artistic realm rings with clarity: allow your children to engage in art, especially if it’s their passion.

Nigerian ace artist, Victor Ubah, who has transformed societal views through his art and enjoyed commercial success in doing so, made the charge to parents, noting that his case bears testimony to the potential of art not only as a means of expression but as a career path.

Ubah himself passionately encouraged parents to support their children’s artistic dreams: “As parents, we often worry about our children’s future, their livelihoods,” he reflects.

“But art isn’t merely a hobby. It’s a conduit for emotional expression, intellectual growth, and yes, a sustainable career.”

He made the points in a statement, adding that while fears about economic stability may loom, there was need to take a step back and reflect on successful artists making a difference worldwide.

“Art fosters cognitive development, sparks creativity, and hones problem-solving skills. It helps children perceive the world through different lenses, nurturing a thought process that can be beneficial in any career.

“In art, there’s freedom,” Ubah says. “Freedom to explore, to question, to interpret. When we let our children pursue art, we’re helping them develop these essential skills. We’re investing in their future, irrespective of whether they choose to become professional artists.”

The statement noted further that the global art market, valued at over 64 billion dollars in 2019, is proof that financial stability and artistic pursuits are not mutually exclusive.

Renowned artists like Ubah, Damien Hirst, and Yayoi Kusama have not only shaped the artistic landscape globally but have also built successful careers.

It noted that it’s important to remember that while every child passionate about art may not become a famous artist, the skills they gain from artistic ventures are invaluable. Creativity, emotional intelligence, critical thinking — these are among the top skills employers look for in today’s ever-evolving job market.

In endorsing your child’s artistic journey, you are not only nourishing their creative spirit but also helping them develop skills that will serve them well throughout their lives, regardless of their ultimate career path.

Art, as Victor Ubah testifies, can indeed be a fulfilling, rewarding pursuit – a source of transformation both personally and globally.

Ubah concluded with a poignant message for all parents: “In every child, there’s an artist waiting to emerge. Let’s give them the canvas to paint their dreams. Their art may just end up transforming the world, as it did for me.”