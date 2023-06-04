Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka reacts after meeting Sanwo-Olu

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka has broken silence after his meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday.

According to Saka, his experience with Sanwo-Olu was great.

Recall that the England international recently met with Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The duo had discussions together as Saka also gifted the governor a signed Arsenal jersey.

In a post on his Instagram account on Saturday night, Saka wrote, “It was great to meet and talk with His Excellency @jidesanwoolu. Thank you for the invite.”