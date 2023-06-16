Arsenal to offload 13 players ahead of next season [full list]

Arsenal have released a list of 13 players to leave the club at the end of their contracts this month.

The Gunners, in a post via its website, said the players’ contracts are ending at the end of June.

The club thanked and wished the players the best in their next step.

The players are from Arsenal’s first-team, under-18s, under-23s and women’s squads.

Here is the list of the players:

Zach Awe

Joel Ideho

George Lewis

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Matt Smith

Tom Smith

Kaleel Green

Alexandar Kovacevic

Tino Quamina

Mathaeus Roberts

Mana Iwabuchi

Rafaelle Souza

Fran Stenson

“We thank all the above players for their contributions to the club during their time with us. You will always be part of the Arsenal Family and we wish you all the best of health, happiness and success in your futures,” Arsenal’s statement added.