Arsenal title collapse ‘will bother me for rest of my life’ — Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has revealed that Arsenal’s Premier League title collapse last season will bother him for the rest of his life.

The Gunners sat atop of the league table for 248 days but was not enough to clinch the title as Manchester City came through to lift the Premier League trophy for the third year in a row.

The Gunners enjoyed a sensational first-half to the season and maintained the momentum after the World Cup break until a drop-off in April and May.

Mikel Arteta’s side surrendered two-goal leads to draw to Liverpool and West Ham and then needed two late goals to force a 3-3 home draw against bottom-placed Southampton.

A 4-1 defeat to City saw Pep Guardiola’s side take control of the title race and Arsenal failed to mount a comeback, losing to Brighton (3-0) and Nottingham Forest (1-0) in two of their final three games.

Asked what went wrong for Arsenal at the back-end of the season, Odegaard told Viaplay: “It’s difficult, there are many things that come into play, of course.

“We competed against the team that has won it all, it was tight and even at the end, especially in the three games [that Arsenal drew], we lost momentum.

“There are so many things that can affect the season, we were close and we must use the disappointment to go closer.

“I think this will bother me for the rest of my life. We were very close, I almost managed to achieve my dream, I think it will be painful for the rest of my life but we have to try again next year.”

Odegaard scored 15 goals – becoming the first midfielder to reach that tally in the Premier League since 2017 – and provided eight assists in 37 games