Arsenal ready second bid for Jurrien Timber after personal terms agreed

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The Gunners are getting a second bid ready for the Netherlands international after seeing their first bid of £30million rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are preparing their second bid for Jurrien Timber. Expectation’s to be submitted soon — crucial step after green light from the player. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Arteta has already approved Timber as priority target for this window. pic.twitter.com/YAKe5EvSxa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

The north-London club, it is understood, have agreed to personal terms with Timber who is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is a top priority for Mikel Arteta who, after the momentous capitulation to Man City last season, has identified the team’s defense as one area to shore up.

Having progressed through the youth ranks with Ajax, Timber has gone on to make 121 appearances for the club, scoring six goals in the process.

He’s also been capped 15 times by the Netherlands and is seen as a big part of the nation’s footballing future