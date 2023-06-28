Arsenal reach agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with West Ham to sign midfielder Declan Rice.

On a third attempt, the Gunners submitted a bid worth £105 million for the 24-year-old, who led the Hammers to European glory earlier this month.

Manchester City who were rivaling the Gunners for Rice’s signature had pulled out of the battle to sign the Hammers captain.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal now appear to be nearing the finish line in the battle.

They are said to have agreed a deal in principle with the Hammers for an initial transfer fee of £100 million, plus £5 million in add-ons.

The report claims Arsenal proposed that the guaranteed £100 million portion of the fee would be paid across four years.

West Ham, however, want the fee paid over two years instead, with the clubs said to be in advanced talks over ironing out this part of the deal.

But this issue has been described as ‘minor’, with the deal not at risk of falling through as a result on that particular point.