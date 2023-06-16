Armed men kidnap Catholic Priest in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Parish Priest of Saint Margaret’s Catholic Church, Ajegbe Awume in Ohimini Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Anthony Adikwu has been kidnapped by unknown armed men.

It was gathered that the Priest in the Diocese of Otukpo was reportedly abducted Thursday night at about 10pm by the armed men.

The source disclosed that the abductors who stormed the Parish house “shooting sporadically broke into the residence and whisked him away to unknown destination.

“As we speak the kidnappers have not opened any channel of discussion with the church or his family members.”

The kidnap of the Priest came about six months after another Priest and Chaplain of Saint Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in the same Otukpo Diocese, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu was abducted by armed men along Okpoga-Ojapo road, Okpokwu LGA.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said “the information got to us this morning, (Friday) and we are already working on it.”

