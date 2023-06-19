Arieja extols Governor Oborevwori’s promising start

Oborevwori

.. Wishes Him a Joyous Birthday

By Paul Olayemi

The President General of Otonyasere community, in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State has showered accolades on the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his progress since his inauguration weeks ago, highlighting the promising future that lies ahead under his governance.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Peoples Democratic Party’, PDP Chieftain on the occasion of the Governor’s birthday, Arieja said swift and impactful actions in the Governor’s nascent term. With a wink and a nod, the Governor’s progress thus far could give Usain Bolt a run for his money.

“From the moment he stepped into office, Governor Oborevwori has displayed an unwavering determination to tackle the challenges facing Delta State, proving that he is not one to shy away from the starting blocks” he said.

Chief Arieja listed the numerous achievements awaiting the people of Delta State under the Governor’s capable leadership, “Fellow Deltans, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of positive transformation! Governor Oborevwori has a bag of tricks up his sleeve that would make Houdini blush with envy.

“I’ve heard whispers of grand infrastructure projects, youth empowerment initiatives, and a dash of good governance sprinkled with a sprinkle of fiscal discipline. Exciting times lie ahead!”

Chief Arieja warmly extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Governor Oborevwori, wishing him not only a delightful day but also years filled with fruitful governance. “Your Excellency, as you blow out the candles on your cake today, may you blow away the obstacles in your path to progress. May you have the wisdom of Solomon, the charisma of Nelson Mandela, and the energy of a Duracell battery. Happy birthday, dear Governor!”

Chief Arieja urged the people of Delta State to rally behind Governor Oborevwori as he leads the state towards a brighter future. He encouraged all Deltans to embrace optimism, as the Governor’s unwavering commitment and dynamic approach to governance are set to raise the bar of excellence.

“Fellow Deltans, let us join hands in celebrating our Governor’s birthday, and more importantly, let us unite to achieve our shared dreams of prosperity, peace, and progress. Happy birthday, Governor Oborevwori, and here’s to many memorable years of governance!”