Arewa Youths hail Tinubu over Bawa’s suspension

President Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Northern Nigeria Youths under the aegis of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Thursday expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for suspending the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely, and ordering thorough investigation of the activities of the agency under his watch.

The youths alleged that Bawa was “widely believed to be compromised “.

The National President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, in a statement, stated that “the move by Mr President was a reassurance of his government’s commitment to addressing the scepter of endemic, widespread corruption and political avarice that characterised the eight-year tenure of previous administration attributable to a lack of application of relevant laws against corrupt practices among officials of the regime and the apparent compromise of the EFCC under Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

“While welcoming the federal government action against Bawa, we are also of the view that it needs to extend the measure to include a total overhaul of the EFCC to flush out remnants of Abdulrasheed Bawa’s accomplices entrenched in top positions of the agency.”