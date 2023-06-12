Arewa leader Saidu endorses Senator Yari for Senate president

Abdulazizi Yari

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the South Alhaji Musa Saudi has enjoined Senators to vote massively for Senator Alhaji Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari as president of the Senate.

Saidu who described Senator Yari as a politician with a credible history in the country said as president of the Senate he would be an added political advantage to President Bola Tinubu.

Continuing, he said Senator Yari who was a former governor of Zamfara state is also from the North West political zone that voted overwhelmingly for President Tinubu.

“Onbehalf of Arewa community in southern Nigeria, we are appealing to Senators to make sure there is justice on the issue of who becomes Senate president.

“We want people of good character, not people that can be imprisoned tomorrow abroad. We don’t want anybody with bad character as senate president.

“We in the spirit of justice and fairness ask the 10th senate to vote a northern candidate. The President is not from the north, the Chief Justice is not from the north.

“Let us ignore religious sentiments, Nigeria has moved beyond such sentiments. We are supporting Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari to be Senate President. We recommend him because he is a very credible person for the position.

“We also have supporters from other tribes in the south who are in agreement with us on this. This is a Nigeria project.

“Senator Yari should be voted for. We don’t want people with bad records that could be convicted tomorrow abroad. Alhaji Yari is from North West, the area that provided the highest vote for President Tinubu. “

He also hailed Senator Aliyu Wamakko for mobilizing votes for President Tinubu during the presidential election, appealing that he should do same for Senator Yari in the senate to become Senate president

“I will not stop from extending my sincere gratitude to Senator Wamakko that mobilised for Tinubu.

“We are appealing to him to lead Senators to take the right decision, particularly voting Senator Yari”.