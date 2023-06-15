Arewa Group urges Tinubu to overhaul EFCC

President Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Civil Society Organisation has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and urged the President to completely overhaul the agency.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Adamu Aminu Musa, the group noted that the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa was a stich in time because Bawa had allegedly, “constantly and continuously abused and misused his powers and office.”

“As Chairman of the EFCC, Bawa failed to comply with section 6 of the establishment Act 2004 which empowers the EFCC to combat economic and financial crimes, thereby enabling the Commission to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalize economic and financial crimes. Hence, suspending him is the first step towards making things right in the fight against corruption.”

“We have been vindicated for our earlier stance on calling for the removal of Bawa, now the President has listened, this is very courageous and exemplary, and we must commend him for taking this bold and righteous decision.”

‘Moreso, most of our grievances that made us took that stance, are the reasons the DSS invited the suspended Chairman for questioning.”

‘They include various charges of abuse of office, accusation of stealing and alleged violation of the code of conduct for public officers.

During Bawa’s tenure as Chairman, the EFCC did not obey court orders, they give a contrary orders.”